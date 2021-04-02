After acquisition of Odisha's NESCO, Tata Power will now supply power to entire state of Odisha

Power utility company Tata Power has taken over the management and operations of NESCO (North Eastern Electricity Supply Company of Odisha) upon completion of the sale process. With this acquisition, NESCO will now operate under the company name TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL).

Tata Power holds a majority stake of 51 per cent with management control and the state-owned GRIDCO will have a 49 per cent equity stake in the company.

TP Northern Odisha Distribution Limited (TPNODL) will distribute and supply electricity in five circles of NESCO covering close to 2 million consumers with annual input energy of 5,450 MUs in areas of Balasore, Bhadrak, Baripada, Jajpur and Keonjhar. This covers a geographical spread of more than 27,500 sq km and a network of more than 90,000 CKT.KMs. for a license period of 25 years.

With this, Tata Power now distributes power in the entire state of Odisha with a total customer base of 9 million. Tata Power consumer base now stands at 11.5 million across Mumbai, New Delhi, Odisha and Ajmer as the largest private sector power distribution company in the country.

Commenting on this occasion,Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said, “It is a proud moment for us that on the auspicious occasion of Utkal Diwas, we have taken over the operations of NESCO in the State of Odisha. We are committed to providing reliable, affordable and quality power supply along with superior customer service. We are thankful to the Odisha Government and OERC (Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commission) for giving us this opportunity and reaffirm Tata Power’s commitment to ‘Lighting up Lives’ for the people of Odisha.”