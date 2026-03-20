Tata Power Shares Jump Nearly 4%, Signs PPA With Gujarat For Mundra Plant Boosting Earnings Outlook

Tata Power Stock Gains After Key Agreement. |

Mumbai: Shares of Tata Power rose nearly 4 percent on March 20 after the company signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Gujarat government for its Mundra power plant. The stock touched around Rs 413.6 and is now close to its 52-week high of Rs 416.8. It has also gained about 10 percent in the past month, showing strong investor interest.

Mundra Losses May Reverse

The Mundra plant had been a major concern for Tata Power. In the first nine months of FY26, the company suffered a loss of about Rs 1,000 crore due to the plant’s shutdown. With the new PPA in place, this loss situation is expected to improve, giving relief to the company.

More States Likely To Join

The Gujarat agreement is seen as the first step. Other states like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana are expected to sign similar agreements soon. This could further improve the financial performance of Tata Power in the coming years.

Positive Impact On Earnings

Brokerage estimates suggest that the Gujarat PPA alone could add around Rs 700 crore to Rs 800 crore in earnings. If other states also sign agreements, the total annual benefit may rise to Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 1,400 crore. This is considered a strong positive for the company.

Market Sentiment Turns Strong

The PPA removes a major uncertainty around the Mundra plant. Analysts believe this development can lead to a “re-rating” of Tata Power’s stock. Rising global coal prices and energy supply issues have also added to positive sentiment around the company.

Regulatory Development Adds Clarity

In a separate development, the Appellate Tribunal dismissed an appeal by BEST against an earlier regulatory order on parallel licensing. Experts say this decision could have wider implications for future electricity reforms in India.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not investment advice. Stock market investments are subject to risks. Readers should consult financial advisors before making any investment decisions.