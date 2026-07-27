Tata Power Reports 11% PAT Increase To ₹1,401 Crore In Q1 FY27, Revenue Up 8%

Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL), announced an 11 percent year-on-year increase in net profit to Rs 1,401 crore. |

Mumbai: Tata Power Company Ltd (TPCL) today announced an 11 percent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 1,401 crore for the first quarter of fiscal year 2027, ended 30 June 2026.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 8 percent to Rs 18,898 crore in Q1 FY27, compared to Rs 17,464 crore in Q1 FY26.

Financial Highlights

The company’s EBITDA for Q1 FY27 stood at Rs 4,249 crore, an 8 percent increase from Rs 3,930 crore in the corresponding period last year. Operating profit rose by 8 percent to Rs 3,860 crore from Rs 3,568 crore.

Segmental Performance

Generation and Coal Cluster saw a 7.2 percent revenue increase to Rs 5,193 crore and EBITDA grew 5.4 percent to Rs 1,027 crore. Renewable Cluster’s revenue was up 4 percent to Rs 3,771 crore, with EBITDA increasing by 8.3 percent to Rs 1,696 crore.

The Transmission and Distribution Cluster reported a 13.5 percent rise in revenue to Rs 11,441 crore and an EBITDA growth of 14.4 percent to Rs 1,541 crore.

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Solar Manufacturing

The company’s solar manufacturing plant produced 1,001 MW of modules and 862 MW of cells in Q1 FY27. Revenue from the plant increased 53 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,462 crore, while PAT surged 287 percent to Rs 371 crore.

Rooftop Solar

The rooftop solar business installed 371 MWp during the quarter, bringing cumulative installations to 5.2 GWp. The order book for rooftop solar stood at Rs 639 crore at the end of Q1 FY27.

Operational Updates

Tata Power commissioned 226 MW of utility scale renewable projects in Q1 FY27, bringing total installed RE capacity to 6.7 GW.

The Mundra Plant maintained 94 percent availability under Section 11 operations. In transmission, the company received a Letter of Intent for the Ryapte transmission project of 491 CKM.

Debt Profile

Total gross debt for the company stood at Rs 74,069 crore in Q1 FY27. Net debt was Rs 61,238 crore, resulting in a net debt to equity ratio of 1.25.

Disclaimer: This report is based on the company's unaudited standalone financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and does not constitute investment advice.