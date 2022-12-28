Tata Power Renewable Energy to establish 225 MW solar and wind power project in Karnataka

File/ Representative Image

Even as fossil fuels coal and natural gas still fulfill a majority of India's ever growing power demand, corporations such as Adani and Tata are looking at capitalising on a future backed by clean energy. As it bets big on green power sources, Tata Power Renewable Energy has bagged an order from Tata Power-DDL to establish a 225 MW hybrid power project in Karnataka.

The project will generate for more than seven million residents of north Delhi, and 85 MW will come from solar energy while wind power will add 170 MW.