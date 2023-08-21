Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs PPA For 9 MWp On Campus Solar Plant With Tata Motors Pantnagar Plant

Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs PPA For 9 MWp On Campus Solar Plant With Tata Motors | File Photo

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading player in the renewable energy sector and a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for 9MWp on campus solar plant with Tata Motors Limited Pantnagar plant in Uttarakhand. This solar plant will be the largest on campus solar facility in the State, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

Solar installation

The solar installation includes an effective approach towards Tata Motors sustainable future goals, with an estimated carbon emission reduction of 25 tonnes of CO2/kWp in Uttarakhand. The project will be commissioned within 6 months from the PPA execution date. The solar installation will utilize both rooftop and ground mounted units for installation.

“We are pivoting our business and operations making sustainability a key priority to fulfill our aspiration of net zero emissions. Increasing sourcing and use of renewable energy with a mix of onsite and offsite interventions at all our plants is an important element of our strategy to decarbonise operations," said Vishal Badshah, Vice President, Commercial Vehicle Operations, Tata Motors Limited.

TPREL and Tata Motors partnership

In an earlier partnership, TPREL and Tata Motors successfully established a 7 MWp solar project at the Pantnagar manufacturing facility. As a result, Tata Motors Pantnagar plant’s combined solar capacity now stands impressively at 16 MWp. The solar plants will generate annually 224 lakhs units which will meet nearly 60 percent of their annualized requirement.

“Tata Power Renewables with this partnership with Tata Motors is supporting India's green energy future. The 9MWp solar power installation resonates our commitment to fostering the widespread adoption of eco-friendly clean energy solutions across industries," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

Renewables capacity of TPREL

The total renewables capacity of TPREL will reach 7,783MW including 3,651 MW projects under various stages of implementation. Company’s operational capacity stands at 4,132MW which includes 3,139MW solar and 993MW.

