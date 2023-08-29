Tata Power Renewable Energy Signs PDA For 4.4 MW AC Group Captive Solar Plant With ANAND Group | Image: Tata (Representative)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed a Group Captive Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) for 4.4 MW AC with the ANAND Group, an automotive systems and parts industry leader, the company announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing.

Under this agreement, TPREL will facilitate the generation of 10 million units of clean energy through renewable sources. The project is expected to eliminate ~5500 tonnes of carbon emissions annually, aligning with TPREL’s mission to create a greener and cleaner future for its Commercial and Industrial (C & I) customers. By leveraging the power of renewable energy sources with sustainability-focused Groups such as ANAND, Tata Power aims to set a precedent for other organizations to follow suit and invest in eco-friendly energy solutions.

Speaking on the association, Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited, expressed, "We are pleased to support the ANAND Group as it embarks on its clean energy transformative journey. This group captive project highlights our commitment to support the automotive industry in becoming more sustainable and environmentally focussed.”

Commenting on the partnership Rajeev Gera, President - Business Development & Corporate Materials, ANAND Group, said, "In the spirit of sustainable collaboration, the project marks the union of visionaries and targeted goals to develop green energy. As Tata Power Renewable and ANAND Group join hands in this group captive project, we are together setting the path—and new benchmarks—for a greener future together."

Previously, Tata Power and the ANAND Group collaborated for a 10.1-MW Solar PV park power project, located in Maharashtra, India. This latest Group Captive PPA signifies the synergistic efforts of TPREL and ANAND in promoting renewable energy adoption, yielding tangible environmental benefits and showcasing Tata Power's expertise in innovative energy solutions and ANAND’s focus on sustainable business practices.

This approach provides cost-effective renewable energy access for multiple participants, aligning with the government’s sustainability objectives.

With this addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 7,787 MW including 3,655 MW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.

