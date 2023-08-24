Tata Power and Zoomcar Partners To Promote Electric Vehicle Adoption And EV Charging Infra Solutions | Image: Tata Power (Representative)

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power group Company and Zoomcar, a leading marketplace for car sharing, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote widespread electric vehicle adoption and deliver a seamless, user-friendly charging experience to EV users nationwide, the company on Thursday announced through an exchange.

MoU Signed Between TPEVCSL and Zoomcar

The MoU was signed between Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL) and Zoomcar in Mumbai in the presence of Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited; Virendra Goyal, Head Business Development, EV Charging, Tata Power; and Greg Moran, CEO and Co-Founder, Zoomcar. Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

This collaboration aims to promote Tata Power's EZ Charge points on the Zoomcar platform and will focus on supporting existing and aspiring EV owners along with Zoomcar's existing customers.

Read Also Tata Communications Launches Global, Cloud based 5G Roaming Lab

"This collaboration with Zoomcar is another milestone in our journey to speed up the green mobility transition in the country. As India’s leading EV charging infrastructure provider, we are constantly collaborating with industry partners such as Zoomcar to develop a technologically advanced and robust EV ecosystem in the country." said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.

Tata Power provides end-to-end EV (electric vehicle) charging infrastructure solutions for the growing EV ecosystem in India, covering public and captive charging points. Recently, in July 2023, the company, in its efforts to make the EV charging experience seamless, launched an RFID card that allows EV users to initiate charging by tapping the EZ CHARGE RFID card on the EZ charger at any location in the country.

"We are very excited to embark on this journey with Tata Power, leveraging their position as a leader in the field of EV charging. At Zoomcar, we strive to be at the forefront of creating innovative solutions that can help shape the mobility industry. Our car-sharing platform is perfectly suited for electric vehicles and we expect to grow 50 % of our platform by 2025," said Greg Moran, CEO & Co Founder, Zoomcar.

Read Also Tata Mumbai Marathon Runs For Better Livelihood Of Farmers

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)