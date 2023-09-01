Tata Power Renewable Energy Inks A PDA With Chalet Hotels For 6 MW AC Group Captive Project | Image: Tata Power (Representative)

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a leading renewable energy company in India and a subsidiary of Tata Power, signed a PDA (Power Delivery Agreement) of Group Captive Project for 6 MW AC with Chalet Hotels Limited, an owner, developer, asset manager and operator of high-end hotels, resorts and a hotel led mixed-use developer across India, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Generating Clean Energy and Reducing Carbon Emissions

The plant will generate of 13.75 million units of clean energy from renewable sources under this arrangement. It will also reduce carbon emissions by approximately 9762 tonnes per year, aligning with the common vision of both the companies to build a brighter, cleaner future for the hospitality industry.

TPREL is supporting multiple C&I consumers across the industrial spectrum - Steel, Automotive, Polymer, Hospitality, Retail, Realty, et al to harness the power of renewable energy for sustainable operations.

"We are happy to join hands with Chalet Hotels Limited to generate renewable energy for its properties through 6 MW AC (8.75 MWp) Group Captive project. This association will make clean energy usage mainstream and also support the decarbonization of the hospitality industry," said Ashish Khanna, CEO, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

Commitment to Sustainable Energy

The project's alignment with India's clean energy goals demonstrates the country's commitment to fostering a sustainable energy environment. This approach facilitates costeffective renewable energy access for multiple participants, in line with the government’s broader sustainability objectives.

TPREL's Expanding Renewable Energy Portfolio

Recently, TPREL entered into a Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) with Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India Private Limited for a Captive Solar Plant with a capacity of 28.125 megawatts (AC) and a Captive Power Delivery Agreement (PDA) for 4.4 megawatts (AC) with the ANAND Group, a prominent global leader in the automotive systems and parts industry.

With this project’s capacity addition, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 7,821 MW including 3,689 MW projects under various stages of implementation and its operational capacity is 4,132 MW, which includes 3,139 MW solar and 993 MW wind.