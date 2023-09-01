Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 78,010 Units In August 2023 | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2023 stood at 78,010 vehicles, compared to 78,843 units during August 2022, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic Sales Performance

The Domestic sales of the company stood at 76,261 units in August 2023 compared to 76,479 in August 2022 with a zero percent YoY change.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,306 units, compared to 12,069 units in August 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 13,816 units compared to 12,846 units in August 2022.

Commercial Vehicles

In the commercial vehicle category, the sale of HCV trucks stood at 9,000 units in August 2023 compared to 7,865 units in August 2022, with a growth of 14.4 percent.

The ILMCV trucks sales performance were at 5,207 units in August 2023 compared to 4,968 units in August 2022, with a rise of 4.8 percent.

Passenger carriers sales grew by 29.9 percent with a sale of 2,986 units in August 2023 versus 2,299 units in August 2022.

SCV Cargo and pickup sales were at 13,555 units in August 2023 against 14,181 units in August 2022. The total sale of commercial vehicle Domestic thereby stood at 30,748 units in August 2023 against 29,313 units in August 2022, with a growth of 4.9 percent YoY.

The sale of commercial vehicle International Business (IB) stood at 1,329 units in August 2023 compared to 2,179 units in July 2022, with a sharp fall of 39 percent. The sale of commercial vehicle (CV) including the CV Domestic and CV IB stood at 32,077 units in August 2023 against 31,492 units in August 2022, with a fall of 1.9 percent.

Passenger Vehicles (PV)

The Total PV Domestic (includes EV) stood at 45,513 units in August 2023 against 47,166 units.

PV IB sales stood at 420 units in August 2023 compared to 185 units in July 2022, with a jump of 127 percent. The sale of Total PV (includes EV) for August 2023 stood at 45,933 units against 47,351 units in August 2022. The EV (IB + Domestic) grew by 54.9 percent, with a sale of 6,236 units in August 2023 versus 4,026 units in August 2022.

