Tata Power Renewable Energy commissions 110 MW solar power project for Kerala State Electricity Board

Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited (TPREL), a subsidiary of The Tata Power Company Limited and one of the major renewable energy players in the country, has commissioned a 110 MW solar power project in Bikaner, Rajasthan, the company announced today through an exchange filings. The project will supply 110 MW of green power to the Kerala State Electricity Board.

The project is expected to generate approximately 211 MUs (million units) and reduce a 2,58,257 MT (metric tonne) carbon footprint annually.

The project has used 2,59,272 mono bifacial PERC half-cell modules. In spite of the various challenges such as tough land topography, extreme weather conditions, temperatures touching 50+ degrees, the coldest of winters and sandstorms, along with adverse geopolitical challenges, the project was completed within a stipulated period of 7 months.

This project is one of the fastest commissioned projects in Rajasthan, backed by a skilled team, cutting-edge technology, and experienced leadership.

"This 110 MW solar power project will help meet the green energy requirements of the state of Kerala. The commissioning of such big projects within stipulated time frame reaffirms Tata Power Renewable's commitment of making substantial contribution towards the green energy transition in the country," said Ashish Khanna, Chief Executive Officer, Tata Power Renewable Energy Limited.

With this installation, the total renewables capacity of TPREL reaches 6,788 MW with an installed capacity of 4047MW (Solar - 3,106 MW & Wind - 941 MW) and 2,741 MW under various stages of implementation.