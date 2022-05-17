Tata Power partners with Hyundai Motor India to power-up EV-charging infra in India

Tata Power has entered into a strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL), to build a robust EV charging network and accelerate the adoption of EVs across India.

Through this association, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. would become a key contributor to expansion of quality charging infrastructure, it said in a press statement.

The MoU was signed between Tata Power and HMIL in the presence of Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power and Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited at HMIL's Headquarters in Gurugram, Haryana.

Key partnership details

Under the partnership, Tata Power will install Tata Power EZ Charge fast chargers (DC 60 kW) at HMIL's existing 34 EV dealer locations across 29 cities along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL's EV customers.

The charging stations at HMIL dealerships will be open for all-electric vehicle customers. Additionally, end-to-end charging solutions at the home of HMIL's EV owners will be offered by Tata Power for their convenience resulting in hassle-free EV ownership.

HMIL dealerships will facilitate with space, and necessary administrative approvals, and Tata Power will invest, own and operate the charging stations. Easy accessibility of charging stations through HMIL and Tata Power EZ Charge Mobile App will provide smooth vehicle charging experience to customers across the country

Clean energy, net-zero goals

Dr Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power said “Our collaboration with Hyundai Motor India aligns with the Government of India's National Electric Mobility Mission Plan and demonstrates our commitment to leading India's clean energy and net-zero goals. Tata Power's expertise in EV charging space coupled with comprehensive charging solutions and countrywide ownership of Hyundai vehicles, will help in the development of sustainable mobility infrastructure, boosting faster EV adoption."

Commenting on the announcement, Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, "Such strategic partnerships are fundamental in accelerating the adoption of Electric Vehicles by customers to achieve the national goal of carbon neutrality. This partnership will power up the nation’s electric mobility mission by offering end-to-end EV charging infrastructure at HMIL dealerships along with supply, installation, and commissioning of home charging for HMIL EV customers, thereby, enhancing customer convenience and ease of adoption of Electric vehicles.”

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 01:22 PM IST