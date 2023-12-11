Tata Power EV Charging Solutions And Indian Oil Corporation Partners To Install Over 500 EV Charging Points Nationwide

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions And Indian Oil Corporation Partners To Install Over 500 EV Charging Points |

Tata Power EV Charging Solutions Limited (TPEVCSL), a Tata Power Group Company and one of the leading EV Charging solutions providers, and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to roll out fast and ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging points across India, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

The collaboration will see Tata Power install 500+ EV charging points across multiple IOCL retail outlets.

EV Charging Network Across Major Indian Cities and Highways

These EV charging points will be installed in major cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Pune, and Kochi, as well as across major highways such as the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Salem-Kochi Highway, Guntur-Chennai Highway and the Golden Quadrilateral.

This strategic collaboration focusses on building a reliable and expansive intercity charging network which will help alleviate range anxiety for EV owners travelling between cities.

Virendra Goyal, Head -Business Development-EV Charging, Tata Power said "Our partnership with IOCL is a strategic move towards establishing a robust EV charging network in the country. Leveraging IOCL's extensive presence, Tata Power will set up fast and superfast charging points in multiple regions, contributing to accessibility and inclusivity for a sustainable electric mobility future.”

Saumitra Shrivastava, Executive Director (Retail-N&E), IOCL expressed the Corporation’s commitment to adapting to the rising trend of electric vehicle penetration. "IOCL envisages to provide 10,000 EV Charging Stations by 2024 transforming retail network to complete energy solutions outlets. With more than 6,000 EV charging stations at present, the company plans to keep expanding its reach. Our strategic partnership with Tata Power is poised to play a pivotal role in responding to this transformative shift."