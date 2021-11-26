Tata Power cautions consumers in Delhi to be vigilant against fraudulent calls, SMS

Power distribution company Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) has warned its consumers against fraudulent calls and messages seeking payment of electricity bill.

TPDDL caters to consumers in north and northwest Delhi covering a populace of over seven million.

''Fraudulent messages are being sent to consumers using Tata Power-DDL's name. The name of the company is being misused to make calls to consumers for payment of electricity bills, disconnection or reconnection,'' a spokesperson of the discom said.

The company never asks its customers to call any unknown number or download a third-party app for such activities, the official said, adding the company has lodged an official complaint against suspicious phone numbers.

''We are taking necessary action against the culprits. We strongly believe and follow that such dishonest activities should be dealt with the highest level of strictness,'' the spokesperson said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Friday, November 26, 2021, 02:48 PM IST