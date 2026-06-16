Tata-Owned bigbasket Appoints Former Amazon Executive Amit Nanda As CEO

Amit Nanda has taken over as CEO of Tata-owned bigbasket, succeeding co-founder Hari Menon | AI Generated File Image

New Delhi, June 16: Tata-owned quick commerce platform bigbasket has announced the appointment of former Amazon executive Amit Nanda as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

Nanda succeeds co-founder Hari Menon, who will step down from the top executive role to become a mentor. Both Menon and co-founder Vipul Parekh will continue to serve on the company's Board and mentor the leadership, bigbasket said in a statement.

Nanda brings over two decades of experience across e-commerce, consumer goods and consumer banking.

Leadership Transition At bigbasket

He joins bigbasket from Amazon India, where he served as Director of Selling Partner Services and oversaw the third-party marketplace ecosystem.

During his 11-year tenure at Amazon, he also played a key role in scaling the company's owned brands portfolio.

Previously, he held leadership positions at Hindustan Unilever and Citibank.

In his new role, Nanda will focus on strengthening bigbasket’s position in the highly competitive quick commerce segment and accelerating innovation across its businesses, the company said.

Management Backs New CEO

"Having built bigbasket from its inception to its current position as one of India's most trusted consumer platforms, I am delighted to welcome Amit as CEO. His deep understanding of consumers, strong track record of building and scaling businesses, and extensive experience across e-commerce and consumer sectors make him uniquely positioned to lead bigbasket for its journey ahead," Menon said.

Sajith Sivanandan, CEO and Managing Director of Tata Digital and Chairman of bigbasket, said Nanda's deep understanding of digital commerce and consumer behaviour makes him an excellent choice to lead the company.

"bigbasket plays a critical role in Tata Digital's consumer ecosystem, and I look forward to working closely with Amit as the company continues to strengthen its position, expand its reach and accelerate its ambitions," Sivanandan added.

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Focus On Growth And Expansion

bigbasket currently operates in over 60 cities, including Tier 2 and Tier 3 markets, through a network of more than 900 dark stores.

The platform claims a customer base of over 25 million and offers delivery across a range of 30,000 products.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)