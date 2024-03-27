Tata On D-Street: Grand Old Company Expected Bet Big On New-Age Tech Driven IPOs In 2-3 Years

Tata's Bombay House in Mumbai |

Tata Group, which has many attractive profiles on the Indian indices, including Tata Motors and TCS is expected to launch several more IPOs in the next 2-3 years. This development comes at a time, when its holding company, Tata Sons is running out of time, as far as its own IPO is concerned.

It was in 2023 that Tata Sons, along with other companies, due to the critical nature of the company, was deemed as an upper-layer NBFC by the Reserve Bank of India. This means, that the company would have to list itself on the market by 2025. Recently, reports concerning the potential restructuring of the company have also been discussed.

Betting Big On Tech

Meanwhile, Tata group appears all set to surge in the market with new age enterprises. The list of companies, that could go up on the Dalal Street, include Tata Capital, the group's financial services company. Then comes Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, which would focus solely on electric vehicles, with its flagship punch making the waves in the market.

Read Also What Is NBFC Upper Layer And Why is Tata Sons Trending? Click To Know More

Then in the list comes Tata Digital, Tata Electronics, Tata Batteries and finally the renowned grocery and essential delivery service Big Basket. This list indicates, the grand old conglomerate's next move. The company, which was founded in 1868 appears to be laying emphasis on new-age and tech driven companies, betting on their potential for growth and expansion in the age of tech and AI.

Currently the group that boast of products from salt to steel has some of the most robust firms listed on the market. This list of 18 companies includes TCS, Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan Company, Tata Chemicals, The Tata Power Company, The Indian Hotels Company, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Communications, Voltas Limited, Trent Limited, Tata Steel Long Products, Tata Investment Corporation, Tata Metaliks, Tata Elxsi, Nelco, Tata Coffee, Tata Technologies.

Arguably, the biggest name in the lot, TCS was launched on the market in 2004.

The recent of all listings came with Tata Technologies in 2023.

The shares of the top 5 companies are as follows:

On March 27 (12:22 IST), Tata Motors is trading at 990.65 gaining 0.45 per cent. TCS is trading at 3,867.60, having lost 0.26 per cent of its value. Then comes Tata Steel, which is trading at 153.10, having gained 0.46 per cent. Indian Hotels Company is trading at 587.00, having increased by 3.17 per cent. Meanwhile, Tata Chemicals is gained 1.97 per cent to scale 1,108.45.