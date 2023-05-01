Tata Motors total registered sales drops to 60,599 units in April 2023 | Representative Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for April 2023 stood at 69,599 vehicles, compared to 72,468 units during April 2022, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sale of Medium and Heavy Intermediate Commercial Vehicles (MH&ICV) in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 8,834 units, compared to 12,069 units in April 2022. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in April 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 9,364 units compared to 12,524 units in April 2022.

Tata Motors commercial vehicle sales

The domestic sales of commercial vehicles fell by 28 per cent to 21,507 units in April 2023 in comparison to 29,8880 units sold in April 2022. The major drop was in the sale of ILMCV trucks with a dip of 62 per cent and sale of SCV cargo pickup which slipped by 30 per cent. The export of commercial vehicles on the other hand went up by 3 per cent with 985 units international sales in the last month against 958 units sold in the previous year for the same time period.

Tata Motors passenger vehicle sales

Total passenger vehicles sold in the domestic market by Tata Motors in the month of April was at 47,007 units with a gain of 13 per cent in comparison to 41,587 units sold in the same month last year. The total passenger vehicles sold in April 2023 were at 47,107 which is 13 per cent more than the sales in April 2022.

Tata Motors EV vehicle sales

In contrast Tata Motors saw a 179 per cent rise in EV vehicle sales in April 2023 with 6,516 units sold in comparison to 2,333 units sold in the same month last year.