Tata Motors to Use China’s Chery Platform for Avinya EVs

Tata Motors plans to license an automaking platform from Chery as the company looks to get its delayed premium electric vehicle (EV) programme back on track, Reuters reported.

While Chinese carmakers remain largely excluded from India's passenger vehicle market, their technology is increasingly being used by local manufacturers seeking to remain competitive in the global EV race.

Tata Motors, India's largest EV maker, will use Chery's platform to build electric vehicles under its premium Avinya brand. The company plans to launch at least two models, with the first expected to hit the market in 2027, the report said.

The move represents a shift from Tata's earlier plan to use the electrified modular architecture (EMA) developed by JLR for Avinya models that were initially targeted for launch in 2025.

That strategy was abandoned after JLR dropped plans to manufacture EMA-based EVs in India, forcing Tata to revise its roadmap.

Faster Access to Advanced EV Technology

The agreement with Chery is expected to help Tata recover lost time by providing access to advanced technologies and features that would otherwise require significant investment and development time.

First Avinya model based on Chery's platform is scheduled for launch in 2027. It will initially be imported from China as a kit and assembled in India, while efforts are underway to increase local sourcing of components.

A second EV is expected to be launched in 2029, with the possibility of two additional models being developed on the same platform.

Manufacturing Planned in Tamil Nadu

Tata Motors said it will leverage the Freelander platform produced through a joint venture between Chery and JLR in China.

The vehicles will be manufactured at Tata's newly opened factory in Tamil Nadu.

"Avinya is being developed as a global premium brand to be built on multiple, scalable platforms and architectures while being anchored in Tata Motors' design, engineering and integration capabilities," the company said in a statement.

The company added that its collaboration with JLR and its partners will be a key part of its strategy to expand the Avinya portfolio across different vehicle segments and international markets.

Chery said its agreement with Tata builds on the success of its existing collaboration with JLR.