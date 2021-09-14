Tata Motors signs PPA with Tata Power; to commission 3 MWp solar rooftop project at Pune plant

Reiterating its commitment to conserve energy and achieve 100 percent renewable energy source for all its operations, Tata Motors has signed a Solar Power Purchase Agreement with Tata Power to install and operate a 3 MWp rooftop solar project at its Passenger Vehicle Business Unit (PVBU) plant in Pune.

This solar rooftop project is expected to generate nearly 45 lakh KWh per year, reducing carbon emissions by approximately 3,538 tonnes per year.

Rajesh Khatri, Vice President - Operations, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “After the recent inauguration of India’s largest solar carport at our car plant in Pune, this project marks a new milestone in our ongoing efforts to reduce our impact on the planet. Energy efficiency is at the core of our efforts and reducing GHG emissions and the carbon footprint of our products play a vital role. We will continue to conserve energy in our manufacturing facilities, optimising consumption of non-renewable fossil fuels, energy productivity, climate change mitigation and lower operating costs.”

Talking about the partnership with Tata Motors, Ravinder Singh, Chief-Solar Rooftops Business, Tata Power said, “As One Tata initiative, we are glad to partner with Tata Motors to help them transform their PVBU Pune Unit. This partnership represents our collective effort to help Tata Motors lower their carbon footprint and achieve its net zero carbon goal. We will continue to provide such future-focused green energy solutions and continue to strengthen our partners and customers by harnessing clean energy resources.”

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 01:00 PM IST