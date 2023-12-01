Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 74,172 Units In November 2023 | Representational Image

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2023 stood at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic sales performance

Tata Motors' total domestic sales for the month reached 72,647 units, marking a slight 1 percent decrease compared to November 2022.

Commercial Vehicles category

In the Commercial Vehicles category, HCV Trucks recorded 8,253 units sold in November 2023, reflecting a 1 percent growth year-on-year. Similarly, ILMCV Trucks saw a 6 percent increase, with 4,385 units sold, while Passenger Carriers experienced 4 percent growth, selling 2,130 units in the same period. In contrast, SCV cargo and pickup witnessed a decrease of 9 percent, with 11,811 units sold.

When considering the combined figures for Commercial Vehicles, both Domestic (CV Domestic) and International Business (CV IB), Tata Motors reported 4 percent decline, with 28,029 units sold in November 2023.

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,303 units, compared to 11,896 units in November 2022. Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 202

Passenger Vehicles

Total domestic Passenger Vehicle (PV) sales, including Electric Vehicles (EV), amounted to 46,068 units. Additionally, PV International Business (PV IB) sales declined by 81 percent to 75 unints in the month. When consolidating the data for Passenger Vehicles, both Domestic and International Business, Tata Motors recorded a 1 percent fall, with a total of 46,143 units sold in November 2023. Notably, the Electric Vehicle (EV) segment, encompassing both International Business and Domestic, witnessed a growth, with 4,761 units sold in November 2023, representing a 7 percent increase compared to the same period in the previous year.