Auto Sales November 2023: Escorts Kubota Tractor Volume Grows By 3.7%

Escorts Kubota Limited Agri Machinery Business Division in November 2023 sold 8,258 tractors, registering a growth of 3.7 percent as against 7,960 tractors sold in November 2022, the company on Friday announced through an exchange filing.

Domestic tractor sales in November 2023 were at 7,855 tractors registering a growth of 6.7 percent as against 7,359 tractors sold in November 2022.

Overall festive demand has been good barring few states where demand was marginally impacted due to scanty and/or unseasonal rainfall. Keeping in view the fact that Domestic Tractor Industry has been almost at its record levels and given generally positive macroeconomic factors, we expect current momentum to continue in balance of the year too, the company said in the regulatory filing.

Export tractor sales in November 2023 were at 403 as against 601 tractors sold in November 2022.

About Escorts Kubota Limited:

Escorts Kubota Limited (EKL) (formerly Escorts Limited) is one of India's leading engineering conglomerate with over seven decades of experience in manufacturing excellence. The company has diversified business across three different divisions, Agri Machinery Business Division, Construction Equipment Business Division & Railway Equipment Business Division.

Escorts Kubota Limited shares

The shares of Escorts Kubota Limited on Friday at 10:00 am IST were trading at Rs 3,186.35, up by 1.14 percent.