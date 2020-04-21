Business

Updated on

Tata Motors extends commercial vehicles' warranty for its customers worldwide expiring during lockdown

By PTI

Tata Motors on Tuesday said it has extended by two months the warranty period for all of its commercial vehicles which are expiring during the period of the lockdown.

TATA Motors
TATA Motors

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Motors has extended the warranty for its commercial vehicles customers worldwide, the company said in a statement.

As part of the service extensions for the commercial vehicle customers, Tata Motors said it is providing two-month extension for free services previously scheduled during the lockdown period.

Moreover, the company has also extended 'Tata Suraksha' annual maintenance contract for all those with an expiry during the period of lockdown.

It also said a one-month extension for customers to avail the AMC service, previously scheduled during the lockdown is being provided.

(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in