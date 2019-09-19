Tata Motors announces its cutting-edge EV technology brand ‘ZIPTRON’

Mumbai: Tata Motors, which is a leader in the electric vehicles in the domestic market, on Thursday announced a new EV powertrain that will power a range of its upcoming models, including a new model scheduled for the fourth quarter.

Ziptron, the soon to be introduced EV powertrain, will help it drive economies of scale on one hand and make new EVs more affordable for consumers on the other, the largest domestic auto maker told reporters here.

Ziptron offers efficient high voltage system, better performance, long range and fast charging, and a battery warranty of eight years, and adherence to the IP67 standard.

Announcing the launch, the managing director and chief executive Guenter Butschek, said, "Ziptron is designed in- house utilising our global engineering network. At the heart of our future EV line-up, this technology has been tested across 1 million km proving its reliability. With this, we hope to usher in a new wave of e-mobility and accelerate faster adoption of EVs."

Ziptron technology comprises an efficient permanent magnet AC motor providing superior performance on demand. It also offers best-in-industry dust- and water-proof battery system meeting the IP67 standards. Further, it also employs smart regenerative braking to charge the battery while on the drive, he said.

The Tata Motors counter was trading up over 2.5 percent at Rs 124.85 on the BSE bucking the trend against a massive 1.20 percent plunge in the benchmark at 1430 hrs.