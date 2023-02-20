Tata Motors and Uber sign MoU to supply 25,000 XPRES-T electric sedans | Image: Tata Motors and Uber (Representative/Edited: FPJ)

Tata Motors signed a memorandum of understanding with Uber on Monday to supply 25,000 XPRES-T electric vehicle units to Uber, one of the largest deals in the green mobility space till date. The financial details of the company were not given out by the companies.

As per the MoU, Uber will utilise the electric sedans in its premium category service and will be operational across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad.

The Mumbai-based automaker will begin the deliveries of the cars to Uber fleet partners in a phased manner, starting this month.

XPRES-T electric sedan |

X-Pres-T

A single unit of the X-Pres-T, with a range of 315 km and 277 km, is priced at Rs 14.98 lakh and entails a FAME subsidy of Rs 2.6 lakh. It sports a high energy density battery of 26 kWh and 25.5 kWh which can be charged from 0-80 per cent in 59 mins and 110 mins respectively, using fast charging or can also be normally charged from any 15 A plug point.

The vehicles also have a zero tail-pipe emission, single-speed automatic transmission, dual airbags, and ABS with EBD as standard across variants.

Uber to accelerate adoption of green and clean personal ride-sharing

"In line with our commitment to grow sustainable mobility in the country, we are delighted to partner with Uber, India's leading ride-sharing platform," Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility MD Shailesh Chandra said in a statement.

He also added that the offering customers environmentally friendly EV ride experiences via Uber's premium category service, will accelerate the adoption of green and clean personal ride-sharing.

"This partnership will further cement our market position in the fleet segment," Chandra noted.

Uber India and South Asia President Prabhjeet Singh said Uber is committed to bringing sustainable, shared mobility to India, and this partnership with Tata Motors is a major milestone in that journey.

"It represents the largest EV partnership yet between an automaker and a ridesharing platform in India. It will supercharge the transition to zero emissions on the Uber platform as we work towards building a sustainable future," he added.

So far the company has covered over 50,000 EV units from its plant in the personal and fleet segment.

The 'XPRES' brand exclusively for fleet customers was launched In July 2021, and the XPRES-T EV is the first vehicle under this brand.

With inputs from PTI

