Tata Group plans to hire up to 45,000 women workers at the iPhone Hosur factory

In an effort to win more business from with Apple Inc., Tata Group intends to hire tens of thousands of additional workers at its electronics factory in southern India that produces iPhone components.

The plant located in the industrial town of Hosur, in Tamil Nadu state, plans to hire 45,000 women workers within 18 to 24 months as it sets up new production lines. Approximately 10,000 people are currently employed by the plant that makes iPhone housings, or the cases that hold the gadget together, with the majority of them being women.

The Hosur facility, which spans more than 500 acres, reportedly hired 5,000 women in September, including those from indigenous tribal villages. The sources asked to remain anonymous because the hiring plans aren't made public. To reduce the gender imbalance in the workforce, Indian businesses are looking to hire more women.

Tata and Apple representatives didn’t respond to emails seeking comments on this matter.

According to the people, women at the Hosur facility receive gross earnings of slightly over 16,000 rupees ($194) per month, which is over 40% higher than the industry average for Indian workers who use their hands or tools for assembly. The sources added that Tata also intended to offer training and education, and that the employees received free food and lodging within the campus.

India's young electronics sector is attempting to take advantage of China's difficulties in dealing with the pandemic. Foxconn Technology Group, Apple's primary manufacturing partner, is dealing with growing worries that a Covid flare-up at its main Chinese facility could disrupt output before the crucial holiday shopping season.

Foxconn, along with fellow Taiwanese contract makers Wistron Corp. and Pegatron Corp., have increased iPhone production in India as part of a strategy to diversify beyond China. This move has also been supported by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's financial incentives scheme. Due to this, iPhone exports from the South Asian nation have increased.

Increased domestic component production would support India's efforts to penetrate farther into the technology supply chain. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, rival iPhone housing suppliers include Lens Technology Co., Jabil Inc., and Lingyi iTech Guangdong Co.

Separately in September, Tata Group and Wistron are in discussions to create a joint venture for the manufacture of electronics with the goal of assembling iPhones in India.