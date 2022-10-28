Apple sets new iPhone Revenue Record in India

Apple iPhone 14 | Apple

Tim Cook, Apple CEO on Thursday said that the company has reached a new revenue record in India in the July-September period. The company's iPhone revenue in India rose 10 per cent to a record $42.6 billion. It was driven by the sales of the new iPhone 14 series.

The year-over-year global revenue record for the quarter that ended in September is $90.1 billion up by 8 per cent. According to CyberMEdia Research, iPhones grew 44 percent in India in comparison to the previous quarter with the tech giant selling over 1.7 million iPhones.

This growth follows the news that Apple has kicked off the production of new iPhones in India which will go on sale in the fourth quarter.

Even Mac saw double-digit revenue gains at $11.51 billion. But iPads that recently saw a refresh were down by 13 per cent from last year.