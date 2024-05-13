Tata Gets Serious About Chip Business, N Chandrasekaran To Take Charge Of Tata Electronics

FPJ Library

Tata Group's Tata Electronics, which recently made news for exporting semiconductors from its Banglore research and development centre, has a new development brewing in the board room. According to reports, Tata Group Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran will take over the reigns at Tata Electronics.

Tata In Advanced Tech

The group has been more aggressively steering its ship of attention and ample resources in the advanced tech sector with Tata Batteries, Tata Electronics, and, by extension, Tata Motors, and their expanding presence in the ever-growing EV market.

The group appears to doubling down on its conviction to ride the wave of advanced technology by putting its biggest name at the helm of its growing business. In the recent past, the company has planned to build one of the largest semiconductor plants in Dholera, Gujarat, in addition to its plans in Assam.

Here, the company intends to chalk out chips by 2025. The group recently also bagged the deal to manufacture batteries for American EV-giant Tesla on a global scale.

Tata Electronics has been a growing force in the space, as the company, as per reports, is nearing the culmination of the tape-out process for semiconductor chips across various nodes, including 28, 40, 55, and 65 nanometers.

Chandrashekaran Effect

The Tata Group boss will take over the reigns from Banmali Agrawala.



Therefore, N. Chandrashekaran's inclusion is crucial, as, according to observers, he is known for his dexterity at dealing with people, and such a presence would be rudimentary for a company that is looking to dominate an emerging segment.

This development also comes at a time when Tata Electronics, along with other Tata companies, including Tata Capital, is reportedly gearing up for its individual Initial Public Offering.

Meanwhile, two of its biggest companies listed on the market, Tata Consultancy Services and Tata Motors, started the new trading week in a mix, with TCS gaining 0.096 per cent, taking its whole value to Rs 3,897.65 (09:37 IST). Meanwhile, Tata Motors shares slumped by 7.94 per cent, to reach Rs 963.50 on Monday (May 13) morning (09:37 IST).