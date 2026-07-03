Tata Electronics Overtakes Foxconn In iPhone Exports Under India’s PLI Scheme

Despite entering the iPhone manufacturing ecosystem later, Tata Electronics has overtaken Taiwanese EMS giant Foxconn in terms of exported iPhone assembly value during India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme period from FY22 to FY26.

According to a report by Business Standard citing vendor data submitted to the government, Tata Electronics assembled and exported iPhones worth $26.3 billion, slightly ahead of Foxconn’s $25.6 billion.

This marks a significant shift in India’s electronics manufacturing landscape, where global supply chain dynamics are rapidly evolving under the PLI framework.

In terms of total production value—including both exports and domestic sales—Foxconn still maintains an overall lead. Its total iPhone production in India stood at $38 billion during the five-year period.

Tata Electronics, however, has narrowed the gap significantly with a total production value of $35.5 billion, capturing a 46.01% share of the segment.

A key differentiator between the two companies lies in the domestic market. Foxconn’s production for India’s internal market was valued at $12.4 billion, nearly double Tata Electronics’ $6.3 billion.

This domestic dominance has helped Foxconn retain its overall lead despite Tata’s strong export performance.

Foxconn began iPhone assembly operations in India in 2019, well before the PLI scheme was introduced. In contrast, Tata Electronics entered the Apple supply chain later, accelerating its presence after acquiring a 100% stake in Wistron’s India operations in November 2023.

It further strengthened its position by acquiring a 60% stake in Pegatron’s India operations in 2024.

Across the PLI period, exports dominated the ecosystem, accounting for 73.6% of total iPhone production value in India.

Domestic sales, however, also expanded significantly, supported by aggressive exchange offers, discounts, and rising consumer preference for premium smartphones.

iPhones worth $18.6 billion were sold in the Indian market during this period, reflecting strong demand growth.

In early 2026, the iPhone 17 emerged as the top-selling smartphone by volume, while the iPhone 16 also ranked among the top sellers, despite premium pricing.

Overall, the data highlights India’s growing role as a global iPhone manufacturing hub and the rising competition between Tata Electronics and Foxconn in shaping the country’s electronics export landscape.

