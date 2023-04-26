Tata Consumer Products allots 2,65,175 shares to 117 employees | File

Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday allotted 2,65,175 Performance Share Units to 117 eligible employees, the company announced through an exchange filing. The shares were given under the TCPL-SLTI Scheme 2021.

The number of PSUs granted to Eligible Employees is determined based on Long Term Incentive Pay amount awarded to Eligible Employees divided by the Closing Market Price of the Shares on the NSE on (April 24, 2023), one trading day prior to the date of the NRC Meeting (April 25, 2023) for approval of grants in FY 2023-24, as mentioned in the TCPL SLTI Scheme 2021.

Tata Consumer Products results

Tata Consumer Products Limited on Wednesday reported a total income of Rs 2,215.24 crore and net profit of Rs 250.46 crore.

Tata Consumer Products shares

The shares of Tata Consumer Products on Wednesday closed at Rs 745.55 up by 1.51 per cent.