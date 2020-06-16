Tata Communications to build submarine cable connecting six countries in Asia Pacific

Tata Communications, a member of Asia Direct Cable (ADC) Consortium, is building a high-performance submarine cable connecting China (Hong Kong SAR and Guangdong Province), Japan, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. This network enhancement project will provide an additional route to Tata Communications’ existing global network. It is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2022.

The consortium has selected NEC Corporation, a Japanese multinational information technology and electronics company, to construct the 9,400-kilometer long ADC cable.

The cable will feature multiple pairs of high capacity optical fibres and is designed to carry more than 140 Tbps of traffic, enabling high capacity transmission of data across the East and Southeast Asian regions.

Carl Osborne, Associate Vice President, International Cable Network Development, Tata Communications, said “At Tata Communications, we have been delivering flexible borderless connectivity together with intelligent application aware networks to our global customers. Our collaboration within ADC consortium to build this high- performance submarine cable will provide enterprises with additional connectivity between major traffic hubs in Asia. This will further augment our existing capabilities on the Tata Communications Global Network with deeper reach, enabling us to offer superior customer experience and enhanced resilience. With digital technologies steering the growth of business more than ever before, this additional capability will address the increasing bandwidth and data demands of enterprises in Asia and globally.” Tata Communications is one of the early initiators of the ADC Consortium since 2018.