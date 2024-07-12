Tata Communications Board To Consider Fundraising Proposal Via NCDs On July 18

Representative Image

Tata Communications board will consider a proposal to raise funds through Non-Convertible Debentures on July 18.

Tata Communications said as part of its debt management framework, the company refinances its debt from time to time, and at times ahead of scheduled maturities, to achieve the objectives stated in the framework.

"Accordingly, a proposal to raise funds through the mode of issuance of Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) will be placed for consideration before the Board of Directors at its upcoming scheduled on July 18, 2024," the company said in a regulatory filing.

'Goal to Maintain Stability'

Tata Communications manages its balance sheet stability through a debt management framework, which aims to balance the need for financing with the long-term goal of maintaining financial stability, cost-effective financing, and minimising risks associated with debt.

"Financial stability is aimed to be achieved by maintaining an evened-out debt maturity schedule and an adequate mix of debt instruments giving access to a diverse pool of lenders across various geographies that the company and its subsidiaries operate in," it said.

Risk minimisation associated with debt takes into consideration the interest rate risk, currency volatility and liquidity risk (refinancing) and aims to create natural hedges vis-à-vis business cash flows.