Tata Coffee shares soar nearly 9% after Q2 net up 26.55%

Tata Coffee shares soared on Tuesday (October 19) nearly 9 percent after the company reported a 26.55 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

The stock gained 8.45 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 254 on BSE.

On NSE, it jumped 8.64 percent to its 52-week high of Rs 254.40.

At 11.43 AM, the stock up was up 5.10 percent at Rs 246.10 and on the BSE, it was up 5.19 percent at Rs 246.30.

Tata Coffee on Monday reported a 26.55 percent jump in consolidated net profit for the September quarter at Rs 53.66 crore, driven by value-added businesses.

The company's consolidated net profit during the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal stood at Rs 42.40 crore, Tata Coffee said in a BSE filing.

The consolidated profit has increased mainly driven by improved performance in the value-added businesses, the company added.

Total income grew by 1.40 percent during the second quarter of this fiscal to Rs 554.32 crore, compared to Rs 546.63 crore in the year-ago period, primarily due to improved sales of instant coffee in India.

(With PTI inputs)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 11:47 AM IST