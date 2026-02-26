Tata Capital Stock Down 1.8% As Housing Finance Arm Plans To Raise Rs 650 Crore Via Rights Issue

The stock of Tata Capital shed up to 1.86 percent during the early trading hours on Thursday. The decline comes as the NBFC (non-banking financial company) announced yesterday that its housing finance arm, Tata Capital Housing Finance, will be raising Rs 650 crore through a rights issue to the parent entity.

Tata Capital shares were trading at around Rs 330.90 apiece during noon. Earlier in the day, it opened almost flat on the bourses at Rs 334.95 compared to its previous close and went as low as Rs 328.70.

Tata Capital Housing Finance will issue equity shares to its parent company, Tata Capital, on a rights basis for an aggregate amount of Rs 650.02 crore.

“We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Tata Capital Housing Finance, wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. February 25, 2026, has approved the offer and issuance of equity shares of Rs 10 each for an aggregate amount of Rs 6,50,02,04,730 on a rights basis, to Tata Capital in one or more tranches,” the company said in the regulatory filing.

A rights issue is a corporate action where a company offers existing shareholders the option to purchase additional new shares, usually at a discount to the current market price, in proportion to their existing holdings.

Tata Capital, a subsidiary of Tata Sons, provides financial services such as personal loans, home loans and services related to wealth management, among others.

The NBFC recorded revenue of Rs 5,783.28 crore and a net profit of Rs 789.89 crore during the December quarter. With a market capitalisation of over Rs 1.42 lakh crore, the stock of the company ended the day at Rs 334.95 apiece, which is 0.73 percent lower than its previous close.