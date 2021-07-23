Tata Boeing Hyderabad plant delivers 100th Apache chopper fuselage

Tata Boeing Aerospace Limited (TBAL), a joint venture between India's Tata Group and American aerospace giant Boeing on Friday announced the delivery of the 100th fuselage for AH - 64 Apache combat helicopter from its facility in Hyderabad.

The fuselage will be shipped to Boeing's AH - 64 Apache manufacturing facility at Mesa, Arizona, US for final integration in the assembly line.

"The achievement of 100th fuselage delivery for AH-64 within three years of the facility being operational reflects our strong ability to industrialize and ramp up complex aerospace programs and deliver with highest levels of quality," said Sukaran Singh, managing director and chief executive, Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL).

He said the milestone places the Telangana facility as a vital cog in the global supply chain for the famous battlefield Apache helicopters.

Singh noted that the facility underlines India's indigenous manufacturing capability to manufacture quality defence equipment, deploying cutting edge technology and promoting Indian aerospace and defence production ecosystem at a global scale.