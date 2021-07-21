Tata Autocomp delivers 64 200kW DC fast chargers for EV buses

Tata AutoComp Systems Limited, auto-component conglomerate, along with Tellus Power Green, an USA-based DC charging infrastructure company has executed a supply order for 64 200kW DC fast chargers to Tata Power for charging stations being set up by them for charging the EV Buses supplied by Tata Motors to BEST for operation in Mumbai as well as GSRTC in Ahmedabad. 50 of these chargers have already been commissioned and are in operation and for the balance; installation is in progress and shall be completed very soon.

Tata AutoComp - TELLUS combine is providing complete installation and commissioning support along with on-going AMC (Annual Maintenance Contract) with onsite support to achieve high uptime and ensure that the chargers are available on demand to support the efficient charging as well as operation of the buses, the company said in a press statement.

Charger with bollard-1Mr Arvind Goel said, “Tata AutoComp, as part of Tata Group Vision, is going all out to support the introduction of all categories of Electric Vehicles ranging from 2 W /3 W, passenger cars as well as commercial vehicles. Tata AutoComp has already collaborated with leading global companies to supply the battery packs and drive Lines to various OEMs and startups for their vehicles which already introduced or are under development. Various Business Units of Tata AutoComp are providing innovative solutions for EVs. The Plastic and Composite divisions of Tata AutoComp have developed many innovative parts which go into production of these EV systems for light weighting and metal substitution. All the products are meeting the localisation requirement as required as under FAME II.”

"At Tellus we are very pleased with our association with Tata AutoComp for supporting the Tata Group and India’s vision of EV adoption. As a team, we are committed to contribute to the upcoming demands for the installation of EV charging infrastructure in various capacities that range from 3.3kW and 7.5KW AC home chargers to DC Fast chargers from 30 kW to 350kW. Our chargers are made to last using the latest technology with maximised local sourcing and manufacturing," said Randhir Reddy, Global CEO, Tellus Power Green.

Dr A K Jindal, Advisor EV Tata AutoComp added: “With these 64 chargers of 200kW, and more than 100 chargers already installed across various cities, since 2017, makes Tata AutoComp-Tellus as one of the leading suppliers of charging solutions for buses. As per our study availability, of FAST chargers of capacities 30kW/ 50kW in offices, malls, road side hotels/ eating joints on the highways, or the places frequently visited by the vehicles owners is most critical to accelerate the adoption of EVs in the country. To address this need we are also supplying DC Fast Chargers to various charge point operators in cities like Jaipur, Kolkata and many public spaces like IOCL petrol pumps across Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and MP. All the chargers are designed for charging as per Global charging standard such as CCS2, GB/T and CHAdeMO and will conform to new standards being brought out by BIS. The chargers are OCPP-enabled and equipped with RFID and other payment gateway which is provided and operated by charge point operators.”