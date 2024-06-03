 Tata Altroz Racer Launching in India on June 7, Pre-Bookings Available
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTata Altroz Racer Launching in India on June 7, Pre-Bookings Available

Tata Altroz Racer Launching in India on June 7, Pre-Bookings Available

Tata Altroz Racer will feature a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, the same engine used in the Tata Nexon.

Suvasit ShrivastavaUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 02:10 PM IST
article-image
Tata Altroz Racer |

Tata Motors is all set to introduce the Altroz Racer, the sportier variant of the Altroz, on June 7 in India. You can now book your Altroz Racer ahead of the launch. This new model stands out with its unique styling, enhanced engine power, and upgraded features and equipment compared to the standard Altroz.

The Tata Altroz Racer features a distinctive look with its dual-tone paint scheme, sporty decals, and blacked-out elements. Buyers can choose from three dual-tone exterior colors: Atomic Orange, Avenue White, and Pure Grey, each paired with contrasting black finish on the roof and bonnet. Inside, the interior features a striking all-black dashboard with vibrant orange highlights on the steering wheel, AC vents, seats, and gear console. This bold contrast is further enhanced by orange ambient lighting, giving the cabin a sporty, dynamic feel.

Read Also
Tata Motors Subsidiaries Partner With Bajaj Finance For Supply Chain Finance Solutions
article-image

Tata Altroz Racer will feature a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, the same engine used in the Tata Nexon. This engine produces 118bhp at 5,500rpm and 170Nm of peak torque between 1,750rpm and 4,000rpm. For the Altroz Racer, this powerful engine will be paired exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Read Also
Tata Motors Hits Milestone: 1 Millionth Car Rolls Out From Gujarat's Sanand Plant
article-image
Tata Altroz Racer - Teaser

Tata Altroz Racer - Teaser |

A leaked brochure reveals that the Tata Altroz Racer will be available in three variants: R1, R2, and R3. The R1 variant. It may have equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen, a sportier exhaust, and four additional airbags, a sporty exhaust, a blind spot monitor, and wireless charging, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, a 360-degree camera, TFT digital instrument cluster, connected car technology, and an air purifier.

In terms of pricing, the Altroz Racer is expected to sit above the Tata Altroz XZ iTurbo, which is priced between Rs 9.20 lakh and Rs 10.10 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Its direct competitor will be the Hyundai i20 N Line.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Toll Rates To Increase by 5% Across India's National Highways from June 3, 2024

Toll Rates To Increase by 5% Across India's National Highways from June 3, 2024

Tata Altroz Racer Launching in India on June 7, Pre-Bookings Available

Tata Altroz Racer Launching in India on June 7, Pre-Bookings Available

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Historical Analysis Of Stock Market From 2004 To 2019 As Exit Polls...

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Historical Analysis Of Stock Market From 2004 To 2019 As Exit Polls...

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Gets Married For The Fifth Time

Media Mogul Rupert Murdoch Gets Married For The Fifth Time

Adani Group Stocks Skyrocket Amid Market Surge; Adani Power Zooms Nearly 18%

Adani Group Stocks Skyrocket Amid Market Surge; Adani Power Zooms Nearly 18%