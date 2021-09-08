e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:03 PM IST

Tata AIA Life Insurance names Neeraj Chopra as brand ambassador

The multi-year brand partnership, marks the very first brand partnership to be signed with Neeraj Chopra, post-his historic Olympic win. | PTI

Tata AIA Life Insurance on Wednesday announced on-boarding of Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador in a multi-year deal, aimed at promoting health and wellness among policyholders, and going deeper into the tier II and III markets.

The javelin thrower clinched a gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics.

Tata AIA said the association with Chopra, a multi-year brand partnership, also marks the very first brand partnership to be signed with the champion, post-his historic Olympic win.

Over the next few years, Chopra will support Tata AIA's efforts in offering best-in-class life protection and health and wellness solutions to its consumers across the country.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also underlined the need for life and health insurance, more emphatically than ever.

Tata AIA said India's premium-to-GDP penetration is less than 3.5 per cent. This underscores a clear and urgent need to fast-track the insurance journey in the country, and bringing Chopra on-board will inspire people to keep healthy and fit as well as help the company deepen its penetration in the tier II and III cities.

Venky Iyer, Executive Vice President and Chief Distribution Officer, Tata AIA Life Insurance said as a Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM) awardee in the army and a national icon, Chopra symbolises passion for excellence and commitment to serving the nation.

"For Tata AIA, his sports journey echoes greatly with our vision of enabling dreams and inspiring healthier and happier lives," he said.

He said it will boost the company's prospect in going deeper into the tier II and III cities.

Post the pandemic the awareness for insurance, both life and health, has gone up in a great manner, he added.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 03:03 PM IST
