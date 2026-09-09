Tata Advanced Systems Emerges As Lowest Bidder For ₹20,000 Crore Project Zorawar Deal To Build India’s Next-Gen Light Battle Tanks

It will be the first time a private sector company will independently build a battle tank for the armed forces |

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) has been selected as the lowest bidder (L1) for the Indian Army’s ambitious Project Zorawar, which aims to develop next-generation light battle tanks for deployment in challenging terrains.

The contract, estimated at nearly ₹20,000 crore, represents a major milestone for India’s private defence industry as it will be the first time a private sector company will independently build a battle tank for the armed forces.

The Ministry of Defence selected TASL after a detailed three-year assessment of technical and commercial proposals submitted by five companies. Although TASL had emerged as the lowest bidder earlier, the issuance of the Production Order was delayed after objections were raised by a competing bidder over the selection process.

Following a review by the Indian Army and the Defence Ministry, the objections were rejected, allowing the project to move ahead.

Project Zorawar aims to strengthen high-altitude warfare capability

The Armoured Fighting Vehicle-Indian Light Tank (AFV-ILT) programme is being executed under the Defence Ministry’s Make-I acquisition category. Under this framework, the government provides 70% funding support for the design and development stages of major defence projects.

As the selected bidder, TASL will develop and demonstrate two operational prototypes within 130 weeks. Mahindra Defence Systems, which emerged as the second-lowest bidder, will also be invited to develop a prototype to ensure competition and create a stronger supply chain for the Army.

Named after 19th-century Dogra General Zorawar Singh Kahlon, Project Zorawar is designed to address limitations faced by heavier battle tanks such as the T-72 and T-90 in high-altitude regions.

The new light tank will be capable of operating in difficult environments, including Himalayan terrain, deserts and marshy areas.

TASL expands role in India’s defence manufacturing

The project marks an important expansion for TASL, which has already supplied military vehicles and tactical platforms to the armed forces.

Developing tracked armoured vehicles will strengthen the company’s position as a key defence systems integrator in India’s growing private defence sector.

Once prototypes from TASL and Mahindra Defence Systems undergo extensive testing and receive validation from the Indian Army, the government is expected to proceed with production of more than 350 light tanks.