Tarsons Products Completes €300,000 Equity Infusion In Singapore Subsidiary

Tarsons Products Limited has completed an equity infusion of 300,000 euros into its wholly owned subsidiary, Tarsons Life Science Pte. Ltd., Singapore. |

Kolkata: Tarsons Products is steadily advancing its overseas funding plan, with a fresh capital infusion into its Singapore-based subsidiary aimed at strengthening financial stability and supporting operational needs.

Tarsons Products has completed an equity investment of EUR 300,000 in its wholly owned subsidiary, Tarsons Life Science Pte. Ltd. The transaction involved subscribing to 100 equity shares at a nominal value of 3,000 euros per share. This marks a partial execution of the broader 3,000,000 euros funding plan approved earlier, signaling a phased approach to capital deployment.

The infused capital is earmarked primarily for financial obligations at the subsidiary level. According to the disclosure, funds will be utilized for quarterly repayment of a bank loan in Singapore, along with servicing interest payments. Additionally, a portion will support general corporate purposes and operational expenses, ensuring liquidity for ongoing activities within the entity.

Despite the capital infusion, there is no change in shareholding structure, with Tarsons Life Science continuing as a wholly owned subsidiary. The transaction qualifies as a related party deal but has been conducted at arm’s length. Directors including Aryan Sehgal, Sanjive Sehgal, and Subramanian Arun Kumar hold positions in both the parent and subsidiary, ensuring alignment in oversight and governance.

The Singapore-based entity, incorporated on November 10, 2023, functions as a special purpose vehicle under the non-operating financial holding category. As highlighted in the Annexure on page 2, the subsidiary has reported nil turnover since inception, reinforcing its role as a financial and strategic entity rather than an operational business unit. The ongoing capital infusion is intended to strengthen this structure and prepare it for future financial commitments.

Tarsons Products’ phased investment approach reflects a measured strategy to support its overseas subsidiary while maintaining financial discipline. The move aligns with its broader objective of strengthening global structures without altering ownership control.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official regulatory filing and may contain forward-looking statements subject to risks and uncertainties.