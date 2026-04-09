BPCL Appoints Sanjay Khanna As CMD, Leads ₹75,000 Crore Investment Drive Through 2029

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has appointed Sanjay Khanna as its Chairman and Managing Director, effective April 9, 2026. |

Mumbai: BPCL has formalized its top leadership appointment at a time when the company is preparing for one of its largest capital investment cycles in refining and petrochemicals.

BPCL confirmed that Sanjay Khanna has taken charge as Chairman and Managing Director from April 9, 2026, following board approval and a directive from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. His tenure will continue until May 31, 2029, or until further orders. Khanna had already been handling the additional responsibility of CMD since May 1, 2025, ensuring a smooth leadership transition and continuity in decision-making at the company’s highest level.

With over three decades of experience, Khanna brings deep expertise in refinery operations and technical services. He holds a chemical engineering degree from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirapalli, and a postgraduate qualification in finance management from Mumbai University. His leadership journey includes heading BPCL’s Kochi and Mumbai refineries and overseeing major process unit expansions, reinforcing operational strength across key assets.

Khanna’s elevation comes alongside BPCL’s ambitious capital expenditure roadmap of Rs 75,000 Crore planned over the next five years. A significant portion of this includes the Rs 50,000 Crore Bina Petrochemical and Refinery Expansion Project in Madhya Pradesh, the company’s largest investment to date. He also played a critical role in commissioning the Propylene Derivative Petrochemical Project at Kochi, a milestone initiative delivered despite pandemic-related disruptions.

Beyond BPCL, Khanna serves on the boards of Bharat PetroResources Limited, Petronet LNG Limited, and Ratnagiri Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited. He also chairs the Technical Committee for Petroleum Refineries under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. This broader engagement strengthens his ability to align BPCL’s growth plans with sectoral priorities and regulatory direction.

With a seasoned insider now at the helm, BPCL is positioning itself to execute large-scale investments while maintaining operational continuity across its refining and petrochemical businesses.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the contents of the referenced corporate filing and does not include external information, analysis, or independent verification beyond the disclosed document.