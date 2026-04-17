Targeting Of Commercial Ships Deplorable: India Urges Freedom Of Navigation Via Hormuz At UNGA

India has termed the targeting of commercial ships amid the West Asia conflict as “deplorable” and has strongly urged the early restoration of freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz as concerns over global oil supply disruptions rise.

During the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday, India emphasised that ensuring safe and secure passage through the crucial maritime route was essential for stabilising global energy markets, especially as oil prices remain volatile due to the conflict in the Gulf region.

“An aspect of particular concern for India for its energy and economic security relates to commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz,” India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Harish Parvathaneni said in the UN General Assembly.

“India has deplored the fact that commercial shipping was made a target of military attacks in this conflict,” Parvathaneni said.

Highlighting the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, he noted that a significant portion of global oil trade passes through the region, making it a critical artery for energy supplies.

Any prolonged disruption could have serious implications for energy-importing countries like India.

Parvathaneni was speaking during the United Nations General Assembly debate under the Veto Initiative on “The Situation in the Middle East”, a meeting held after Russia and China vetoed a Bahrain-led resolution in the UN Security Council on reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

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India said that targeting commercial shipping is unacceptable and called on all parties involved in the conflict to exercise restraint and work towards de-escalation.

The appeal comes at a time when tensions in the region have disrupted shipping routes, leading to supply concerns and price fluctuations in global oil markets.

India’s intervention underscores its dependence on energy imports and the need for stability in global supply chains to safeguard its economic interests.