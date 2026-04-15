Malta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade | Representational Image

Dubai: A Malta-flagged vessel is the first crude oil carrier to head west through Strait of Hormuz since the United States blocked Iranian ports, according to a global shipping tracking monitor.

The Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I is expected to arrive on Thursday to Basra, Iraq, where ports are not under US blockade.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Lands In Tehran For US-Iran Mediation Talks

Also Watch:

Marine Traffic said the vessel attempted again a transit after anchoring in the Gulf of Oman for nearly two days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)