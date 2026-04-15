Malta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade

Dubai: A Malta-flagged vessel is the first crude oil carrier to head west through Strait of Hormuz since the United States blocked Iranian ports, according to a global shipping tracking monitor.
The Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I is expected to arrive on Thursday to Basra, Iraq, where ports are not under US blockade.
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Marine Traffic said the vessel attempted again a transit after anchoring in the Gulf of Oman for nearly two days.
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