 Malta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldMalta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade

Malta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade

According to global shipping tracking monitor Marine Traffic, Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I has become the first crude oil carrier to head west through the Strait of Hormuz since the US blocked Iranian ports. The vessel, after anchoring nearly two days in the Gulf of Oman, is expected to reach Basra, Iraq, on Thursday, Marine Traffic said reportedly.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 15, 2026, 11:06 PM IST
article-image
Malta-Flagged Oil Tanker Becomes First Crude Carrier To Cross Strait Of Hormuz Since US Blockade | Representational Image

Dubai: A Malta-flagged vessel is the first crude oil carrier to head west through Strait of Hormuz since the United States blocked Iranian ports, according to a global shipping tracking monitor.

The Malta-flagged VLCC Agios Fanourios I is expected to arrive on Thursday to Basra, Iraq, where ports are not under US blockade.

Read Also
Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir Lands In Tehran For US-Iran Mediation Talks
article-image

Also Watch:

Marine Traffic said the vessel attempted again a transit after anchoring in the Gulf of Oman for nearly two days.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on