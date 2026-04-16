TARC Reports ₹1,373 Crore FY26 Sales, Expands ₹9,000 Crore Luxury Pipeline

TARC reported FY26 sales of Rs 1,373 crore and business cash flows of Rs 1,132 crore, reflecting strong traction in its luxury residential portfolio. |



New Delhi: TARC Limited is building momentum in India’s luxury housing segment, with steady execution and a growing pipeline positioning the developer for long-term expansion.

Sales Momentum Builds

TARC reported FY26 sales of Rs 1,373 crore, supported by strong demand for luxury residential projects, as detailed on page 3 of the release. Business cash flows reached Rs 1,132 crore, reflecting solid collections and execution progress. In Q4 FY26 alone, sales stood at Rs 396 crore while cash flows were Rs 223 crore, indicating sustained traction across projects.

Delivery Milestones Achieved

A key highlight during the year was the commencement of customer handovers at TARC Tripundra in New Delhi, marking a major execution milestone. The project, comprising 187 residences across three towers, has a gross development value of about Rs 1,000 crore. The company has also begun revenue recognition from this project, signaling a transition from development to monetization.

Luxury Pipeline Expands

TARC continued to scale its premium portfolio with developments like TARC Kailasa and TARC Ishva. Kailasa, located on Patel Road, saw the launch of premium tower inventory and features expansive residences with approximately 170,000 sq. ft. of amenities. Meanwhile, the unveiling of Ishvara, the sixth and tallest tower at Ishva in Gurugram, expanded the project’s total development value to around Rs 3,600 cro

Combined Portfolio Strength

Across its flagship projects, the company now holds a combined gross development value of approximately Rs 9,000 crore. These projects reflect a focus on differentiated luxury offerings, including features such as four-sided open residences, extensive green spaces, and high-end amenities. The developments also highlight TARC’s strategy of targeting high-value segments in supply-constrained urban markets like Delhi and Gurugram.

Strategic Growth Outlook

Management indicated that FY26 represents a pivotal phase, driven by delivery milestones and new launches. The company is working on expanding its development pipeline for FY27, with plans to introduce additional ultra-luxury projects. This expansion is supported by a scalable platform and disciplined execution approach, aimed at sustaining long-term value creation in the premium real estate segment.

With rising sales, active project deliveries, and a growing luxury pipeline, TARC is positioning itself to capture sustained demand in India’s premium housing market.

Disclaimer: This article is based solely on the company’s official press release and disclosure document and does not include external analysis or independent verification.