Kevin Pietersen Visits Liquor Shop In Gurugram, Drinks His Own Brand Alcohol On Camera; Here's The Truth Behind Viral VIDEO | X

Gurugram, April 15: A video went viral on social media showing former England cricketer and sports commentator Kevin Pietersen visiting an alcohol store in Gurugram and drinking his own brand liquor on camera. The video of the incident went viral on social media and the internet users were in shock as Kevin Pietersen was seen consuming alcohol at a public place.

Reality Behind Viral Video

However, the reality behind the viral video is something else. The viral video shows Kevin Pietersen visiting a liquor shop known as Discovery Liquor Warehouse which is reportedly located in Gurugram. He enters the shop and picks his own brand alcohol identified as "Dream Bell".

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Drinks Alcohol?

Pietersen takes the bottle and pretends to drink without opening the bottle. It can be clearly seen in the video that Pietersen is only pretending to drink alcohol and the bottle is packed without its seal being broken.

About 'Dream Bell' Brand Liquor

Kevin Pietersen's liquor brand Dream Bell was launched in 2024. The venture was launched in collaboration with Ardent Alcobev and Angus Dundee Distillers.

The product is made and bottled in Scotland before being brought to India as a 'bottled in origin' offering. It first became available in Maharashtra in 2024 with plans to expand into key markets across North India.

Pietersen In IPL 2026

The retired English cricketer stepped down from the position of mentor for Delhi Capitals and joined the commentary team for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.