Tanla Appoints Former TRAI Chairman Dr. RS Sharma To Its Board Of Directors

Tanla Platforms Limited, India’s leading CPaaS player announced the appointment of former TRAI Chairman Dr. RS Sharma to its board of directors, bringing the total number of directors on Tanla’s Board to 7, the company on Monday announced through an exchange filing.

“Dr. Sharma’s incredible vision and track record in India’s digital transformation journey makes him an invaluable addition to Tanla's august board." said Uday Reddy, Founder Chairman and CEO.

About Dr. RS Sharma

He was Chairman of the TRAI (Telecom Regulatory Authority of India) between 2015 to 2020 and his tenure was marked by initiatives promoting net neutrality and consumer rights. As Chairman of the Empowered Group of COVID vaccine Administration (EGVAC), Dr. Sharma steered the design and roll out of Co-Win - the digital backbone of vaccination drive in India, which won international acclaim.

As the CEO of National Health Authority (NHA), he was instrumental in implementing two health initiatives of the Government of India, Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) and Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM). He is also known for the role he played as Director General & Mission Director of the UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India) in the years 2009 – 2013.

An Indian Administrative Service officer since 1978, Dr Sharma holds a PhD in Management and Public Policy from Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi, Masters in Computer Sciences from the University of California, USA and Masters in Mathematics from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur. Dr Sharma also holds an LLB degree.

