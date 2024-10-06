 Tanishq Jewellery Servers Down; Billing And Transactions Affected In Mumbai Showrooms
Tanishq Jewellery Servers Down; Billing And Transactions Affected In Mumbai Showrooms

G R MukeshUpdated: Sunday, October 06, 2024, 01:38 PM IST
article-image
AFP

According to the latest development that has emerged in the past few hours, famed jeweller Tanishq has been encountering some issues with making transactions for its customers in Mumbai.

As per reports emerging, these stores are not being able to complete transactions on the purchase of the ornaments offered by the Tata group-owned company. The Free Press Journal reached out to stores/showrooms of the jeweller in Mumbai.

While attempting to reach out to most stores in the area, most stores were out of communication, as the available numbers were either not in service or had some other technical glitch.

However, when FPJ tried to reach out to the Tanishq store in Thane (Naupada), there was a response from the shop associates.

While speaking to FPJ, the individual attending the call said, that the servers were indeed down, and the screen would apparently 'turn black' towards the end of the transaction.

It is yet to be ascertained whether this development is just limited to the Thane branch and whether the extent of this glitch has been reported elsewhere.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited in the matter.)

