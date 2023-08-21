Tamil Nadu CM M. K. Stalin Lays Foundation Stone For Wabag's Desalination Plant | Twitter

As a momentous stride towards enhancing water security and ensuring a steadfast supply of clean drinking water for the people of Chennai, Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Thiru M. K. Stalin, laid the foundation stone for Wabag's 400 MLD Perur SWRO Desalination Plant. The event was attended by distinguished guests including Thiru. K. N. Nehru Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply, Thiru Shiv Das Meena, I.A.S., Chief Secretary, Government of Tamil Nadu, Thiru R. Kirlosh Kumar, I.A.S., Managing Director, CMWSSB, Rajiv Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director - VA Tech WABAG Limited, Philip Johnson, Metito Projects Director, and other dignitaries from Govt. of Tamil Nadu, CMWSSB, JICA, WABAG, Metito and Project Consultants.

This ground-breaking event emphasizes the resolute commitment of the Government of Tamil Nadu under the visionary leadership of the Chief Minister towards ensuring water security for Chennai. The project marks a collaborative effort between the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) and a joint venture led by VA TECH WABAG (WABAG) and Metito Overseas Limited (Metito) and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

The Design, Build, Operate (DBO) project includes the entire spectrum of project development - from design and engineering to procurement, construction, installation, testing, and commissioning. Post successful completion WABAG will be responsible for 20 years of Operation and Maintenance (O&M).

The cutting-edge desalination process includes Lamella Clarifiers, Dissolved Air Flotation System, Gravity Dual Media Filters, Reverse Osmosis, and Re-mineralization. The state-of-the-plant will produce 400 million liters of potable drinking water every day, which will subsequently be distributed to the residents of South Chennai by CMWSSB.

Commenting on this monumental achievement, Mr. Rajiv Mittal, Chairman and Managing Director, VA Tech WABAG, Said, “We are glad to be part of the Govt. of Tamil Nadu’s sustainable initiatives for ensuring water security for Chennai City through using innovative water solutions. With completion of the project, Chennai will emerge as the Desalination Capital of India, producing over 750 million liters of desalinated water every day out of which WABAG’s contribution will rise to an impressive 70%. The 400 MLD SWRO Desalination Plant will stand as a testament to ingenuity, innovation, and a shared vision for a more sustainable and resilient future for the city and the state. The undertaking of this project underscores WABAG's dominant position in the global desalination market.”

Highlighting the importance of the project, Fady Juez, Metito Managing Director said, “It’s an honor to develop this landmark desalination project alongside our partner WABAG in India. The world is facing significant water scarcity issues, and the need for climate resilient, sustainable water infrastructure is critical. India in particular is a region of high stress due to various factors and securing 400 million liters of desalinated water daily, is inherently aligned with our founding principles of Impact, Sustainability, Innovation. The Indian Government has been promoting various adaptation and preservation strategies to manage water resources more effectively and this project promoted by CMWSSB in cooperation with JICA will be a benchmark project for Chennai, India, and the entire Southeast Asia water scene. We look forward to applying our high value engineering and integrating the latest technologies to ensure optimum performance and world-class quality output.”

