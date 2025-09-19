 Tamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232 Price Band Per Share
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessTamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232 Price Band Per Share

Tamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232 Price Band Per Share

In its public announcement, the Tamil Nadu-based company said its maiden public offering will open for subscription on September 24 and conclude on September 26.The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) valued at Rs 750 crore.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 19, 2025, 10:54 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: Jain Resource Recycling Ltd on Friday announced a price band of Rs 220-232 per share for its upcoming Rs 1,250 crore Initial Public Offering (IPO).At the upper end, the company is valued over Rs 8,000 crore.

In its public announcement, the Tamil Nadu-based company said its maiden public offering will open for subscription on September 24 and conclude on September 26.The IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares aggregating to Rs 500 crore and an Offer For Sale (OFS) valued at Rs 750 crore.

Read Also
IPO: FMCG Firm Ganesh Consumer Products Fixes ₹322 Per Share Price Band To Raise ₹408 Crore
article-image

The OFS comprises sale of shares worth Rs 715 crore by promoter Kamlesh Jain and Rs 35 crore by shareholder Mayank Pareek.Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for payment of debt and general corporate purposes.Jain Resource Recycling is primarily focused on the manufacturing of non-ferrous metal products through the recycling of non-ferrous metal scrap.

The company's product portfolio comprises lead and lead alloy ingots; copper and copper ingots; and aluminium and aluminium alloys.The company partnered with Ikon Square Ltd UAE for the purposes of setting up its gold refining facility in Sharjah UAE. It is also engaged in the trading of non-ferrous metals and other commodities.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings & IND vs PAK Clash Date
Tamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232 Price Band Per Share
Tamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232 Price Band Per Share
Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much It'll Cost You
Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much It'll Cost You
DUSU Election Results 2025 Today: Counting Underway, High Court Bars Victory Processions In Delhi
DUSU Election Results 2025 Today: Counting Underway, High Court Bars Victory Processions In Delhi

According to the company, 75 per cent of the offer size has been reserved for qualified institutional buyers, 15 per cent for non-institutional investors and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.Further, investors can bid for 64 shares in multiples thereof.DAM Capital Advisors, ICICI Securities, Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors and PL Capital Markets are the book-running lead managers to the issue. Jain Resource Recycling is expected to list on the stock exchanges on October 1.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232...

Tamil Nadu-Based Jain Resource Recycling Announces ₹1,250 Crore IPO On September 24, ₹220-232...

Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much...

Ola, Uber & Rapido To Follow Kaali-Peeli Taxi Fare System In Mumbai Starting Today - Here's How Much...

Motilal Oswal Settles Front-Running Allegations By SEBI With ₹34.85 Lakh Payment

Motilal Oswal Settles Front-Running Allegations By SEBI With ₹34.85 Lakh Payment

Sensex, Nifty Slide, IT & PSU Bank Stocks Drag Post US Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Sensex, Nifty Slide, IT & PSU Bank Stocks Drag Post US Federal Reserve Rate Cut

iPhone 17 Series Now On Sale In India: Where To Buy, Price In India, Launch Offers, Everything You...

iPhone 17 Series Now On Sale In India: Where To Buy, Price In India, Launch Offers, Everything You...