HomeBusinessTaiwan offers cash incentives for travelers to boost post-pandemic tourism

Taiwan offers cash incentives for travelers to boost post-pandemic tourism

Cash handouts will also be provided to tourists electronically, or as perks on various purchases.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, February 24, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
The pandemic had brought interntational travel to a screeching halt, but it has taken flight towards a recovery as restrictions have been lifted. Last year, the number of Indians flying abroad went up by 137 per cent in comparison to the year before that, although the number is yet to hit pre-covid levels. Travellers from the country may want to explore Taiwan, as the country is now offering cash incentives and discounts to five lakh tourists.

article-image

Through a package worth more than $82 million, the Taiwanese government is offering incentives worth $165 to each tourist. The perks will be distributed among travellers via discounts, lucky draws and airlines. Cash handouts will also be provided to tourists electronically, or as perks on various purchases.

article-image

Travel agencies in the country will also be offered money for bringing in a specified number of tourists. About 4 per cent of Taiwan's GDP came from tourism, and as the country is eyeing a post-pandemic recovery, it's trying to boost the sector. The measures are also aimed at making up for the decline in the country's exports due to pandemic restrictions.

Last year, Taiwan saw an inflow of nine lakh tourists after opening its borders, but has struggled to get tourists from Hong Kong and Macau over geopolitical tensions with China.

