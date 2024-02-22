Taisys Boost To India's Semiconductor Scene; Taiwan-Based Company To Invest $100 Million

Taisys | File

Taisys, headquartered in Taiwan is strategizing a USD 100 million investment in its Indian Subsidiary to spearhead crucial chip design initiatives aimed at advancing the automotive industry. Taisys India is a leading technology company pioneering connectivity and mobility solutions in India. As the world's fourth-largest, India's automotive industry is poised to play a crucial role in the nation's GDP.

The automotive sector is undergoing a technological transformation across various facets such as product development, sales, servicing, charging infrastructure, financing, and more. This shift is driven by diverse players, including software, IC design, cloud analytics, AI and telecom, contributing to the evolution of electric vehicles (EVs) and internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.

Investment to have significant impact on Indian automobile industry

Abhishek Saxena, the Managing Director of Taisys India, highlights Taisys' commitment to serving over 150 OEMs and ODMs in the Indian automotive sector. Taisys operates as a pivotal link between Taiwan and India, capitalizing on Taiwan's technological dominance (accounting for over 60 per cent of global semiconductors) and India's demographic and regulatory strengths.

This strategic role positions Taisys at the forefront of the automotive intelligence sector, introducing the innovative 'Design Your Own OneChip(tm) Concept.' Chairman Jason Ho, with decades of experience in semiconductors and enterprise solutions, is poised to make a significant impact on the Indian automobile industry.

Taisys introduces "OneChip(tm)," a semiconductor design platform to reshape traditional semiconductor supply chain for the fast-growing demand of automotive industry in India. This design platform addresses challenges in the distributed E/E architecture and the intricate link between multiple hardware and software technologies.

With an aim to be self-sufficient

This program will bridge India's talent to use Taiwan IC infrastructure to help build up India's own solution in an effective way with local development center in order to create powerful agility to meet the diversified chip requirements with security. OneChip(tm) is revolutionary in promising reduced overall investment of chip design and Bill of Materials (BoM) costs, smaller inventories, a single point of contact, and an overall leaner supply chain.

Its reduced physical footprint allows for flexible applications, promoting innovation and customization for Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in designing Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), digital cockpit, and the overall Vehicle Operating System. Utilizing the cutting-edge System-on-Chip (SoC) design capability, as well as the ASIC design services offered meticulously to meet specific system requirements, Taisys's tailored chip development approach holds the potential for significant improvements in efficiency, reliability and functionality in automated driving systems with committed supply with advanced foundry capacity from Taiwan.

India's semiconductor sector is earmarked for growth, with a projected market value of USD 55 billion by 2026. Taisys aims to streamline the integration process for automotive manufacturers with a one stop solution, contributing to India's vision of becoming a global hub for designing, developing, and producing universally appealing vehicles.