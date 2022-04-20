T-Hub selects 13 startups for its first product development program RubriX

T-Hub today announced the selection of 13 startups for its first product development program RubriX. The program aims to bring a global perspective to product development for early-stage technology startups from T-Hub’s robust innovation ecosystem.

Some of the shortlisted startups for the program are Humnplus Technologies, Flex Fit, Nansys and Yellow Board.

Vedanth Padegelwar, Founder of Knoct said, “We are excited to be part of the RubriX program that guides startups from prototype to MVP. This is crucial as many startups fail to understand the impact of initial product decisions in long run. We are happy that RubriX is helping solve and guide startups with the best talent and resources in the market. We are expecting government connections, mentoring, and finding resources for our product during the cohort.”

Gaddam Shivaganesh, Founder of Cpay said, “The RubriX program is particularly good and valuable for us as the program structure is great and needed for every startup at the product development stage. I will be very happy if the program can help me in filling the gaps in the product development journey with their guidelines and expertise.”

Five-month program for startups

T-Hub received 135 applications from across the country from sectors, such as Fintech, Blockchain, PropTech, Sustainability, HealthTech, EdTech, Electric Mobility, HRTech, eCommerce, Mobility, IoT and SaaS, Embedded Systems, Enterprise and AgriTech.

The five-month program will help the startups in designing scalable and sustainable business models, enabling rapid product development and prototyping, leadership training and mentorship. The startups, by the end of the program, will have their Minimum Viable Product (MVP) ready to market. T-Hub will provide exposure to necessary betas and pilots to these startups.

MSR, CEO of T-Hub said, “We are impressed with the first cohort of new technologies and the diverse entrepreneurs behind them. T-Hub, through this program, is on a mission to be at the forefront to address the barriers faced by the early-stage startups in product development. Our comprehensive program and global ecosystem of partners will help startups speed up and de-risk their production process, bridge market gaps and accelerate their path to commercialisation.”

The cohort begins on April 19 operating in a hybrid environment. T-Hub’s network of technology Entrepreneurs in Residence (EIRs) and product specialists will provide the early-stage tech startups with the know-how and expertise needed to advance from prototype to the MVP stage.

The program will provide access to betas and pilots, along with in-depth workshops on design thinking, lean startup, and agile principles. It will have a gamified assessment of milestones and objectives to track the progress of the startups in the program.

The program is also supported by the Central Institute of Tool Design (CITD), Conquering Imaginations, Expectations and Dreams (CIED), IIT Hyderabad, T-Works and IIT-Madras Research Park. The ecosystem partners of T-Hub will engage with the startups over the course of the program, providing mentorship and guidance for strategic connections within the industry.

